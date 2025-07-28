Suspect ID'd In Shooting At Prestigious Park Avenue Building Killing Nypd Cop, 4 Others

It happened early Monday evening, July 28, at 345 Park Ave., which includes the NFL headquarters.

The shooter entered the building and fired at a police officer, who was working private security at the time, and the civilian, according to ABC7 New York.

Police sources say the shooting suspect killed himself on the 33rd floor of the building, the outlet report.

He has been identified as Shane Tamura, age 27, of Las Vegas, according to NBC News, citing four law enforcement officials.

A photo shows the suspected gunman entering a midtown Manhattan building dressed in dark clothing and sunglasses, while carrying what seems to be a large firearm.

The motive remains undetermined.

Global investment firm Blackstone Inc., one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, also has its headquarters in the building, along with financial firm KPMG.

A security camera image shows the apparent shooter holding a long gun and walking outside the office building, according to ABC7 New York.

