Suspect Breaks Into Car At Walmart In Front Of Police Station In Rockland: 'Not Brightest Move'

Authorities were left scratching their heads after a suspect allegedly broke into a car in the parking lot of a Rockland County Walmart and then ran toward the police station across the street. 

Surveillance footage of the incident from one of the Ramapo Police Department's drones was posted on social media.&nbsp;

The break-in happened on Tuesday afternoon, May 27 at the Walmart at 250 Route 59 in Suffern, directly across the street from the Ramapo Police station, the department announced on Tuesday at around 4:20 p.m. 

According to police, the suspect not only chose a high-visibility location during shift change but also reportedly ran toward the Ramapo Police Department building during the incident. 

As if that wasn’t enough, the department noted that its Drone as a First Responder program was activated, providing live aerial surveillance to assist officers in real time.  

“Pro tip,” the department posted on social media: “If you're going to commit a crime, maybe don’t break into a car at Walmart… located right across from the police station… during shift change… and definitely don’t run toward the police department...let’s just say, not the brightest move." 

While details about the suspect or charges have not yet been released, police said the investigation is actively ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

