Survivor Of Fatal Hudson Valley Crash Remains Critical

That's the case with Ulster County resident Todd Abrams, age 60, of the hamlet of Highlands, who was severely injured in a head-on, two-truck crash in Dutchess County on Saturday, Aug. 31, that killed 18-year-old Blaine M. Hadden of Millbrook.

Hadden's death received a lot of media coverage, and a GoFundMe for his family was shared widely.

According to New York State Police, Hadden allegedly caused the crash by driving into the oncoming traffic lane.

Abrams had to be extricated from his vehicle and was later flown to Westchester Medical Center in Vallaha with severe injuries.

Three weeks later, he is fighting for his life and remains in the hospital facing several surgeries, said his daughter Ashley Roberts.

Roberts and Abrams' sister, Dee McCray, are upset that his struggles and injuries did not receive the same attention as Hadden's.

"We give our condolence to Blaine’s family and wish to send love and strength to this heartbreaking tragedy," said Roberts.

But, she added that her father's pain and suffering should also be known.

A retired state worker and current beloved school bus driver, Abrams is the father of five and grandfather of eight.

McCray told Daily Voice on Thursday, Sept. 19, that he remains in critical condition in the trauma unit.

"He's facing several more surgeries," McCray said.

They, too, have a GoFundMe to help his family cover the rising medical expenses.

The fund has raised over $1,000 of the $7,000 needed.

To donate to the fund, click here.

