Survey Reveals Percentage Of Workers Who Never Took Paid Time Off Last Year

The findings by website FlexJobs in its Work and PTO Pressure Report, show that nearly one-quarter — 23 percent — of US workers did not take a single day off in the past year.

That is despite 82 percent reporting they have paid time off. The report, published Tuesday, Oct. 14, drew on responses from 3,063 workers surveyed between Monday, Aug. 18, and Sunday, Aug. 31.

Among those who did step away, 42 percent took just one to 10 days, including 21 percent who used one to five days and another 21 percent who used six to 10. Seventeen percent took about two weeks, or 11 to 15 days, while 18 percent were away more than 15 days.

Culture and management expectations appear to shape how comfortable employees feel taking time.

One in four workers — 25 percent — said their manager would discourage them from taking a full week off.

“Most employees have some form of paid time off, but there’s a big difference between a company that offers this benefit and one that actually encourages workers to use it,” said Toni Frana, a career expert at FlexJobs. “Without a company culture that supports rest, many workers feel they can’t really step away without risking their professional reputation.”

How employers structure PTO also varies widely. According to the report, 42 percent of workers have accrued PTO, 17 percent have a fixed number of days, 12 percent are under use-it-or-lose-it policies and 11 percent have unlimited PTO.

Eighteen percent say they have no PTO at all. Even under “unlimited” plans, many workers take less time than they would with traditional banks, the report noted.

As for why people skip time off, the top reasons include heavy workloads, cited by 43 percent; not enough PTO, 34 percent; fear of falling behind, 30 percent; guilt or pressure to appear committed, 29 percent; and a lack of clear employer support for taking time, 19 percent.

FlexJobs’ report suggests job seekers look for employers that set explicit time-off norms, encourage full-week breaks and model taking vacation from the top.

