Surprise Winner Tops Frozen Pizza Taste Test

The Washington Post published new results Wednesday, Oct. 15, from a blind taste test built on reader recommendations.

Eight Post staffers sampled six cheese pizzas and scored appearance, flavor, and texture on a 1 to 10 scale. DiGiorno Classic Crust Cheese Pizza topped the Post’s earlier test about seven weeks ago. In the new round, DiGiorno scored well again but finished second.

Here are the top three.

Home Run Inn Cheese Classic Pizza: The panel raved over full cheese coverage and a thin, cracker-like “tavern-style” crust, calling it “brown and crispy” and “very bronze on top.” One taster summed it up as “a very sexy slice.” Home Run Inn’s tavern-style pizzas are crafted using our original family recipe, first developed in the early 1940s, the company says on its website. DiGiorno Classic Crust Cheese Pizza: Tasters praised the balance of crust, sauce, and cheese, noting real stretch. “There’s a good ratio of all the components,” one said. Another added, “DiGiorno has figured out food science on frozen pizza.” Newman’s Own Thin & Crispy Crust Four Cheese Pizza: Judges liked the mix of cheeses — “a bouquet of distinct cheese,” with “heavy notes of parm” — but wished for a richer color and more visible sauce.

The Post said pizzas were baked per package directions and judged blind to keep the playing field even. Results reflect this panel’s scores; prices were not compared.

