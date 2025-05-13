Support Rises For Popular Musician From Hudson Valley Injured Before Gig: 'Every Little Helps'

Joe Biancorosso, better known to many as “Italian Joe,” suffered a freak accident in April while preparing for a wedding performance with the McLean Avenue Band in North Carolina. According to a GoFundMe campaign launched on Sunday, May 11, in early April, Biancorosso slipped in the bathroom and broke his hip and femur head, requiring immediate surgery.

In a Facebook post, Biancorosso described enduring 48 hours of excruciating pain in a hospital in Huntersville, followed by a decision to fly home to White Plains for surgery after initially declining the procedure out of state. With the help of friends, he was flown home and underwent successful surgery at White Plains Hospital, where doctors inserted a titanium rod and pins to repair the injury.

Now recovering at home, Biancorosso said he’s grateful for the support and determined to get back to the music he loves.

"Everything is great and I’m rebounding very fast and I’ll be back real soon!" he wrote.

Known for his performances with bands such as Homeward Bound, The New York Showband, The Kitty Kelly Band, Jimmy Walsh, Gus Hays, and more recently with the McLean Avenue Band, Biancorosso has been a familiar face at local fundraisers and benefit concerts for years.

Now, friends are asking the community to help support Joe through his recovery.

The GoFundMe campaign notes that music is Joe’s livelihood, and as he focuses on healing, the costs of surgery and lost income are adding up. The fundraiser is aiming to ease that financial burden while he gets back on his feet.

"Every little bit counts, so please help make Joe's life easier during this difficult time, if you are able. We all know the medical costs that accrue over a very short time," the fundraiser's organizer, Padraig Allen, wrote on the page.

As of Tuesday, May 13, the effort had raised $6,200 out of a $16,000 goal.

Those who wish to contribute can do so by clicking here.

