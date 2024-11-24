Supermarket Game Changer? ShopRite Rolling Out Smart Carts In NY, Along East Coast Locations

Thanks to an AI-powered "smart cart," that's now possible.

This futuristic shopping experience is now a reality in select ShopRite locations in the East Coast as the supermarket chain introduces technology designed by Instacart to save shoppers time and make grocery runs smoother than ever.

The so-called "Caper Carts" are designed to make grocery shopping faster, smarter, and more interactive.

To date, about a dozen ShopRite stores have added the carts as another option for customers, and parent company Wakefern expects more of its members to adopt the technology over the next year.

ShopRite parent company Wakefern Food Corp. announced the addition of Caper Carts to four stores in the Philadelphia area, including locations at Morrell Plaza, Bridge & Harbison, Brookhaven, and Drexeline. This expansion follows successful adoption at the ShopRite in Hoboken, NJ, and at a new store that just opened in Mount Kisco, NY.

Equipped with sensors, cameras, and built-in scales, the cart allows customers to scan items, weigh produce, and manage their budgets in real-time through an interactive touchscreen.

"Shoppers are excited about the technology and embracing it in the stores that are using the Caper Carts," said Charlie McWeeney, Vice President of Technology, Digital and Retail at Wakefern. "It's another tool our Wakefern members can offer their customers who are looking for smart, convenient ways to shop and check out."

Shoppers can link their ShopRite Price Plus membership for instant savings and deals, making it easier than ever to keep track of discounts.

When it’s time to check out, there’s no need to unload groceries at a register. Customers simply scan a barcode displayed on the cart’s screen at the self-checkout area, completing their purchase quickly and efficiently.

"Customers tell us they love the cart's interactive features, like its coupon capabilities, lights, and sounds, and kids particularly enjoy spinning the gamified coupon wheel for a chance to win discounts right before checkout," David McIntosh, VP and GM of Connected Stores at Instacart. "For retailers - like Wakefern's Member-owned stores - Caper Carts seamlessly plug into their operations and are uniquely customized to their brand and needs. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Wakefern to innovate the future of grocery shopping."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.