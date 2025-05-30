‘Super Chill And Funny’: PA Park Ranger Alec Campbell Remembered After Tragic Drowning On Duty

Alec Campbell, 38, of Delaware County, was identified as the ranger whose body was recovered from the Neshaminy Creek at Tyler State Park after a days-long search. He went missing on Saturday, May 24, when his kayak capsized during routine patrol duties, Pennsylvania State Police said.

His body was located on Sunday, May 25, following a large multi-agency search effort involving DCNR, PSP Aviation and Maritime Units, local fire departments, emergency services, and the Bucks County Special Operations Dive Team.

On Thursday, May 29, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) publicly mourned the loss of Campbell, a resource ranger at Tyler State Park.

“With an intense passion for life and an incredible ability to connect with people, Alec brought warmth, humor, and dedication to everything he did,” DCNR wrote in a heartfelt statement. “He was an avid disc golfer, hiker, and paddler who loved planting native species and spent countless hours restoring natural areas by removing invasives.”

Campbell was remembered as a “thoughtful educator,” known for his background in psychology and his ability to make meaningful connections with park visitors, volunteers, and students. He was especially popular with youth groups and helped guide numerous Eagle Scout projects at the park.

“He once was even described by a middle school group as ‘super chill and funny,’ which might just be the highest praise anyone could hope for,” the department added.

DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn also offered condolences, stating, “We are deeply saddened by the death of Alec Campbell, a dedicated member of our Pennsylvania state park staff. Our hearts go out to them, as well as to Alec’s friends, loved ones, and colleagues.”

The park remained closed during the search but reopened on Tuesday, May 27.

Campbell, who has ties to Skillman, Gladstone, and Highland Park, New Jersey, as well as Havertown, Pennsylvania, leaves behind a wife and two young children, ages 5 and 9.

Close friend Ryan Chudd paid tribute to Campbell on Facebook:

“He was a tremendous outdoorsman, smart, clever, kind, and radiant. Alec worked as a Park Resource Ranger at Tyler. He also enjoyed disc golf. During the pandemic, Alec and I played many courses together, including Tyler,” he wrote. “He’d be bummed that the park was closed this weekend while they search for him. So please, enjoy the outdoors where you can with your friends and family.”

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop M Criminal Investigation Unit is leading the investigation into Campbell’s death. The Bucks County Coroner will determine the cause and manner of death.

