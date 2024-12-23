Fair 20°

SHARE

Sudden Death Of NY Orangetheory Trainer Spreads Shock, Sadness: Honoring Jeremy Lee Whitehead

Jeremy Lee Whitehead, a highly respected Hudson Valley fitness trainer and Army veteran, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 14, in New Windsor, New York, according to his obituary on the Marra Funeral Home website. He was 36 years old.

Jeremy Lee Whitehead leaves behind his daughter, Jolie, and his fiancée, Emilia Sainato.

Jeremy Lee Whitehead leaves behind his daughter, Jolie, and his fiancée, Emilia Sainato.

 Photo Credit: jeremylwhitehead Instagram/Michael Altieri GoFundMe (top right)
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Born in Lakeland, Florida, Jeremy served as an Army combat medic in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2013. Those values carried into his civilian life, where he became a dynamic personal trainer at Orangetheory Fitness in Monroe. 

Beyond fitness, Jeremy was a proud member of the Knuckle Draggerz Veterans Club and 9-Line, communities where his love for camaraderie and his fellow veterans shone brightly, his obituary reads.

Jeremy's sudden passing has left a void in the lives of many, especially within the Orangetheory Fitness community. In his honor, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support his 3-month-old daughter, Jolie Rose Whitehead. As of Monday, Dec. 23, the campaign had raised over $48,000.

In the wake of his death, dozens of friends in the fitness community dedicated their workouts to Jeremy as shock and sadness continued to spread.

In addition to Jolie, Jeremy is survived by his mother, Carol Taylor; father, Wayne Whitehead; stepmother, Charlene Whitehead; fiancée, Emilia Sainato; brothers Jacob (Kayla) Whitehead and Jason Moore; and sisters Jessica (Hunter) Holley, Cheyenne Whitehead, and Karen (Damon) Walters. 

Click here for Jeremy Lee Whitehead's complete obituary and here to donate to the GoFundMe.

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE