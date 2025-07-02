Stunning Summer Sky Events Include Thunder Moon, Fireballs, Milky Way Glow

Stargazers will be treated to a trio of celestial shows this month, starting with the rise of the Thunder Moon on Thursday, July 10.

Named for the seasonal storms that rumble across North America, this bright full moon will rise in the southeastern sky around nightfall. It will shine through the night before setting near sunrise.

Later in the month, skies will glow with something even more dramatic: a rare meteor shower doubleheader.

The Southern Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids will peak together on the night of Tuesday, July 29, into the early hours of Wednesday, July 30, combining for up to 30 meteors per hour.

Some of the brightest may even appear as fiery streaks known as fireballs, according to the American Meteor Society.

Adding to the spectacle is one of the best chances of the year to view the Milky Way, which appears more vividly in summer as Earth’s nighttime side faces the galaxy’s core.

The show doesn’t end there. Both meteor showers remain active into early August, offering several nights of stargazing potential.

