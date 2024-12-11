Stunning $3.3M Cottage Relisted in Region Offers Luxurious Retreat

Agent Chris Getman with Houlihan Lawrence said the recently relisted estate at 35 Harlemville offers a seamless blend of European sophistication and the ambiance of the upper Hudson Valley.

The estate features a great room with expansive glass walls that provide uninterrupted views of the surrounding woodlands and a private swimming pond.

Each of the bedrooms is appointed with en-suite facilities, ensuring privacy and comfort.

Adding to the estate's unique charm is the touch of artist Joseph La Piana, who purchased the house in May 2020 and, after 18 months of design and extensive renovations, sold it to the current owner, Deborah Green.

For additional information, contact Getman at Houlihan Lawrence at 203-554-5032.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.