$102M Heist: Total Of 7 Now Held In Crown Jewels Theft At Louvre, World's Largest Museum

Authorities confirmed Thursday, Oct. 30, that the new arrests bring the total in custody to seven following one of the most audacious museum burglaries in modern history that shocked France, and the world.

The suspects were apprehended in Paris and nearby areas, including Seine-Saint-Denis, as investigators homed in on a gang that stormed the Louvre’s Apollo Gallery on Sunday, Oct. 19.

The brazen thieves forced open a window, sliced through display cases with power tools, and made off on scooters with eight precious pieces valued at roughly 88 million euros, or $102 million, in just under eight minutes.

One of the newly arrested suspects was identified through DNA evidence left at the scene.

According to officials, two suspects previously detained have partially admitted their role in the heist and now face charges of criminal conspiracy and organized theft.

The arrests followed a week-long manhunt. One was caught trying to board a flight to Algeria at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport, while the other was picked up in the Paris area. Both suspects, who reportedly live near the city, are being held on charges of organized theft and criminal conspiracy.

Despite an intensive search, none of the stolen jewels have been found.

Experts warn the thieves might try to dismantle the pieces for their gold and gems, but selling them will be difficult since the global art world is on high alert for these irreplaceable treasures. Investigators are also probing whether an insider at the museum helped orchestrate the crime.

The heist unfolded on Sunday, Oct. 19, when four masked thieves disguised as workers used a truck-mounted cherry picker to reach the upper floor of the Apollo Gallery. Armed with chainsaws and disc cutters, they smashed through glass display cases and escaped in less than seven minutes.

The stolen jewels, described as having “inestimable historical and heritage value,” included nine pieces with ties to France’s royal lineage, such as a tiara and a necklace once owned by Napoleon and Empress Joséphine.

The crown of Empress Eugénie was later recovered outside the museum, damaged — apparently dropped by the thieves as they fled.

Authorities believe this was the work of professionals, possibly aided by someone inside the museum.

The investigation is being led by France’s anti-gang brigade and the Central Office for the Fight Against Trafficking in Cultural Property, with more than 100 investigators now searching for two remaining suspects and the missing jewels.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

