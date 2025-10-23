Student Taken To Hospital After Classroom Altercation At Middle School In NY

In a message sent to families Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 21, Principal Lisa Hankinson of Circleville Middle School in the Pine Bush Central School District said the incident occurred earlier in the day inside a classroom and was “immediately contained by staff members.”

The students involved were separated, and school administrators began an investigation in line with the district’s Code of Conduct, Hankinson said.

District spokesperson Linda Smith told Daily Voice that the altercation involved two students, and one was transported to a hospital by ambulance, which she said is standard district protocol when staff believe medical attention may be needed.

No further information about the students’ conditions or disciplinary outcomes has been released.

Hankinson said the school is focusing on healing and reinforcing safety following the incident. Counselors and psychologists will be made available to students and staff throughout the week, and teachers will have time during class meetings to "process feelings, reinforce safety, and rebuild community," according to Hankinson.

More staff will also be present in hallways and common spaces "to provide additional reassurance and support," Hankinson added.

"We want to emphasize that acts of violence, aggression, or intimidation have no place in our school and will not be tolerated," Hankinson wrote in her letter to families, also saying, "Our focus now is on healing, learning, and reinforcing the positive relationships that make our school community strong."

Parents and students are encouraged to contact the school if they have questions or concerns or wish to access support services.

