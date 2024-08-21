Partly Cloudy 66°

Stretch Of Hudson Valley Road Closes For Repairs After Tree Falls On It

A stretch of road in the Hudson Valley will be closed for most of the day as crews conduct blacktop repairs, officials announced. 

A part of Bucks Hollow Road in Mahopac will close as crews make repairs.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via PublicDomainPictures
Ben Crnic
Bucks Hollow Road in the Putnam County hamlet of Mahopac between Astor Road and Wallauer's Paint at 537 Route 6 is closed until later in the afternoon, the Carmel Highway Department announced on Wednesday, Aug. 21. 

The road is closed as crews make repairs to the blacktop, which was damaged when a tree fell on it a week ago, according to the department. 

Those in the area are asked to use an alternate route until the road reopens.  

