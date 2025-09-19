Street Renamed After Beloved Educator On Anniversary Of Her Death In NY Tesla Crash

On Tuesday, Sept. 16, Greenburgh officials unveiled “Millie Ortiz Sheehan Way” at Saratoga Road near Lee F. Jackson Elementary School, where Millie Ortiz Sheehan began and ended her decades of service to the Greenburgh Central School District.

Sheehan, 70, was killed in a fiery crash on Battle Avenue in White Plains on Sept. 16, 2024, alongside her daughter-in-law, Diana Trochez Sheehan, 36, the wife of Scarsdale Fire Captain Francis Sheehan II. The crash also injured three others, including a jogger and two children.

The Greenburgh Town Board unanimously approved the honorary street naming on Wednesday, Sept. 10, citing Sheehan’s lifelong dedication to children, families, and education.

A Life Devoted To Children

Millie Sheehan first became involved with the district in 1993 as co-chair of the Early Childhood Program parent committee before serving as a lunch aide at Lee F. Jackson Elementary. Over the years, she took on numerous roles: teaching assistant, bilingual associate social worker, school psychologist intern, and bilingual school psychologist at both Lee F. Jackson and Woodlands Middle/High School.

She also chaired the Committee on Preschool Special Education and the Committee on Special Education, becoming a tireless advocate for children with special needs.

Her commitment spanned generations—her own children graduated from district schools, and her grandchildren are now enrolled.

Town officials said Sheehan embodied resilience, kindness, and strength, always putting students first.

"Millie’s legacy is one of tireless service, empathy and unwavering support for every child and caregiver she encountered, devoting her life to supporting students with compassion and a steadfast belief in their potential," Councilwoman Gina Jackson said in the town’s announcement.

Remembering A Community Leader

Sheehan was also the wife of longtime Greenburgh Councilman Francis Sheehan. Following her death, Supervisor Paul Feiner urged residents to give the family space to grieve, while the Greenburgh PTA Council remembered her as someone who would be “deeply missed by the GCSD community.”

Tuesday’s dedication ensured her contributions are remembered where her work began: at the school she loved.

