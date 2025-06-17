Streaming Passes Traditional TV Viewing For First Time, Nielsen Says: Here's How

In a record-setting month, streaming accounted for 44.8% of all television use in May, outpacing the combined share of cable and broadcast for the first time. The data came from Nielsen's monthly report of The Gauge, released on Tuesday, June 17.

Broadcast TV made up 20.1% of total usage, while cable came in at 24.1%. The total of 44.2% was slightly behind streaming for the first time since Nielsen began tracking in May 2021.

The shift reflects a dramatic rise in streaming over the past four years, with streaming usage jumping 71%, while cable has dropped 39% and broadcast has declined 21%.

"It's fitting that this inflection point coincides with the four-year anniversary of Nielsen's The Gauge, which has become the gold standard for streaming TV measurement," said Nielsen CEO Karthik Rao. "It's also a credit to media companies, who have deftly adapted their programming strategies to meet their viewers where they are watching TV – whether it's on streaming or linear platforms."

YouTube remains the top individual platform, capturing 12.5% of all TV viewing in May. That marks its fourth consecutive monthly increase and the highest share of TV time ever recorded by a single streaming service.

Netflix stayed as the top subscriber-based platform for the fourth year in a row, now accounting for nearly one-third of all subscription viewing. Viewership is up 27% since 2021, with a big boost in late 2024 when it live-streamed two NFL games on Christmas Day.

Free streaming services, also known as FAST platforms, have played a growing role in the streaming surge. PlutoTV, the Roku Channel, and Tubi combined for 5.7% of total TV usage in May, a share larger than any individual broadcast network.

Traditional media companies have pushed deeper into streaming, launching simulcasts and adding ad-supported options to keep pace. One example of this is the 2024 Olympics, which aired on NBC, its family of networks, and Peacock.

Super Bowl LIX was on both FOX and Tubi, the first time the NFL's championship was available on a free streaming platform. Other streamers like Hulu and Paramount+ are using the hybrid model to expand their reach without fully abandoning linear TV.

Despite streaming's continued rise, it may not always be the leading method for most viewers for now.

"While the milestone of streaming exceeding traditional TV viewership is almost certainly not permanent, it presumably will be in the near future," Nielsen said. "This trend could continue into the summer months, but the balance will likely shift back — at least temporarily — as football kicks off and a new broadcast season returns."

May's data was compiled between Friday, April 28, and Sunday, May 25.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.