‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Trailer Drops: The Beginning Of The End Is Here

After a three-year hiatus, Netflix debuted the long-awaited trailer for season five of Stranger Things as the popular show gets ready to sign off in its final season.

The streamer debuted the new footage at Netflix's Tudum event on Saturday, May 31.

Season five will pick up where season four left off, with the town of Hawkins in ruins and several of the main characters in perilous positions.

Filming for the final season reportedly wrapped late last year, with creator Ross Duffer sharing a touching tribute to the show in December.

"It's not just the cast we consider family. Our crew—many of whom have been with us from the very beginning—holds a special place in our hearts. Their dedication and passion have been the backbone of this journey," he wrote.

"Everyone involved was determined to bring this story to a satisfying conclusion," Duffer continued. "They poured their hearts and souls into it, and we couldn’t be more proud of what they’ve accomplished."

Netflix previously confirmed in set photos that the main cast will be returning, with the likes of Linda Hamilton (Terminator), Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux (American Primeval) on board for the final episodes.

Matt and Ross Duffer told Deadline in 2023 that a major goal with the final season is to “stick the landing.”

“Characters are already going to be in action, they’re already going to have a goal and a drive, and I think that’s going to carve out at least a couple hours and make this season feel really different,” Matt Duffer said at the time, according to the report.

“I’m sure the wrap-up will be a lot longer. It’s going to be ‘Return of the King’-ish with, like, eight endings."

No specific release date has been scheduled, though they reportedly plan to roll out the final episodes in multiple parts, in October or November, with the finale in early 2026.

