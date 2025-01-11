Storm System Sweeping Through Northeast Leads To Slippery Travel: Here's Latest

The system arrived overnight and is expected to move out by midday Saturday, Jan. 11, though flurries may linger into the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Projected Snowfall Totals

1 to 3 inches: Light blue areas

Up to 6 inches: Next shade

Up to a foot: Dark blue areas

AccuWeather warns that “the first inch of snow often causes the majority of accidents on roads.” Drivers are urged to exercise caution.

Outlook

Sunday, Jan. 12: Dry and sunny, with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday, Jan. 13: Mostly sunny, with temperatures reaching around 40°F.

Tuesday-Wednesday, Jan. 14-15: A mix of sun and clouds, with highs near or below freezing.

