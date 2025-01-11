Overcast 29°

Storm System Sweeping Through Northeast Leads To Slippery Travel: Here's Latest

A fast-moving winter storm is delivering snow and icy conditions across the Northeast, making for a tricky start to the weekend.

The storm will bring a widespread 1 to 3 inches of snow to most of the Northeast (areas shown in the lightest shade of blue).

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
The system will wind down by Saturday afternoon, Jan. 11, although flurries could persist in some areas into the evening.

Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
The system arrived overnight and is expected to move out by midday Saturday, Jan. 11, though flurries may linger into the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Projected Snowfall Totals

  • 1 to 3 inches: Light blue areas
  • Up to 6 inches: Next shade
  • Up to a foot: Dark blue areas

AccuWeather warns that “the first inch of snow often causes the majority of accidents on roads.” Drivers are urged to exercise caution.

Outlook

Sunday, Jan. 12: Dry and sunny, with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday, Jan. 13: Mostly sunny, with temperatures reaching around 40°F.

Tuesday-Wednesday, Jan. 14-15: A mix of sun and clouds, with highs near or below freezing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

