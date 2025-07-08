A Few Clouds 88°

SHARE

Storm Damage Forces Road Closures In Rockland: Here's Where

A strong storm has forced the closure of multiple roads in Rockland County as emergency crews work to clear fallen trees and wires, police said. 

Downed trees and wires have closed parts of Route 202 and Spook Rock Road in Montebello. 

Downed trees and wires have closed parts of Route 202 and Spook Rock Road in Montebello. 

 Photo Credit: Town of Ramapo Police Department
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The closures were announced by the Ramapo Police Department on Tuesday, July 8, just before 4 p.m.

Police said the following stretches are currently shut down:

  • Route 202 between Coe Farm Road and Grandview Avenue;

  • Spook Rock Road between Rose Hill Road and Viola Road.

Police said both closures were caused by downed trees and power lines. Crews are on the scene and working to reopen the roads as soon as possible.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area, use alternate routes, and travel with caution.

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE