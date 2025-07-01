Stores In East Coast States, Including NY, Hit With Recall Of Wegmans Chocolate Favorite

The recall, due to the presence of an undeclared milk allergen, affects Wegmans Semi-Sweet Chocolate Nonpareils, which were sold in 18.5-ounce plastic tubs with six affected lot codes.

The candies were distributed across stores in:

Delaware

Maryland

Massachusetts,

North Carolina,

New Jersey,

New York,

Pennsylvania,

Virginia,

Washington, DC.

According to the FDA, the product’s label did not disclose the presence of milk, which can pose a serious or life-threatening risk to those with milk allergies. No illnesses have been reported.

The recalled tubs are labeled with UPC 0 77890 49787 6 and the following lot codes and best-by dates, located on the left side of the container:

55021, best by Dec. 28, 2025

55031, best by Dec. 29, 2025

55491, best by Feb. 13, 2026

55501, best by Feb. 14, 2026

56061, best by April 11, 2026

56071, best by April 12, 2026

The recall was initiated by Mellace Family Brands California, Inc., based in Warren, Ohio. A follow-up investigation found the issue stemmed from a temporary breakdown in the supplier’s manufacturing process, the FDA said.

Customers who purchased the affected product are urged to return it to the store for a full refund. Questions can be directed to Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663, daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST.

