Store In Hudson Valley Permanently Closes After 37-Year Run

After 37 years of business in the Hudson Valley, a popular discount store has decided to close its doors permanently.

The Just-A-Buck store in Kingston has closed.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Just A Buck
Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

Located in Ulster County, the Kingston Just-A-Buck and Beyond store at 264 Plaza Road in Kingston Plaza said it has decided to close this location. 

"We are so grateful for the wonderful staff and customers we have met and shared the last 37 years with," store officials said. "We will surely miss you all. Much thanks for all of your support throughout the years, it has been greatly appreciated."

The store held deep discount sales until the final day in the last week of August when they told shoppers to bring bags and take what was left for free.

Store officials said all other locations, including those in Dutchess County, Poughkeepsie, Orange County, Chester, New Windsor, Pine Bush, and Montgomery, will remain open.

The business also offers online shopping at  www.justabuck.com.

They did not offer a reason why they were closing the Kingston location. 

