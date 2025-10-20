Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Store Goes Up In Flames In Hudson Valley

A store in Orange County was the scene of an intense blaze that kept firefighters busy for hours.

The scene of the fire at Budget Beverage in Middletown at 2 Dolson Ave. 

 Photo Credit: Middletown Fire Department
Ben Crnic
The fire began on Sunday night, Oct. 19 at around 11:10 p.m. at Budget Beverage in Middletown at 2 Dolson Ave., according to the Middletown Fire Department.

Arriving fire crews soon sounded a second alarm and mutual aid was called to the scene, including the Slate Hill Fire Department.

The department called the incident a “very progressive fire,” that was “long fought.”

More information about the incident and the extent of damage was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

