A Few Clouds 54°

SHARE

Stop & Shop To Launch Private-Label Coffee Brand

Stop & Shop will be introducing its own private-label coffee brand in days.

The new coffee varieties will be Bold Barista, Cozy Cabin, Dawn’s Dance, Smoky Symphony, Sunrise Solace, Tropical Twist, and Mellow Moonlight (decaf).

The new coffee varieties will be Bold Barista, Cozy Cabin, Dawn’s Dance, Smoky Symphony, Sunrise Solace, Tropical Twist, and Mellow Moonlight (decaf).

Photo Credit: Stop & Shop
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The seven new varieties of its "Taste of Inspirations" will be Bold Barista, Cozy Cabin, Dawn’s Dance, Smoky Symphony, Sunrise Solace, Tropical Twist, and Mellow Moonlight (decaf).

They will be available at the supermarket's 360 stores in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Rhode Island starting this weekend, in time for National Coffee Day, on Sunday, Sept. 29.

All flavors are made with 100 percent premium Arabica beans.

The coffee collection was produced in collaboration with coffee specialist Andrew Hetzel. 

The coffees are priced at just $7.99 for 12-ounce packaged bags or 10 count K-Cup pods packs.

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE