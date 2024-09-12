Stony Point Woman Admits Slashing Mother's Throat, Killing Her

Rockland County resident Marilyn Mora, age 27, of Stony Point, made the plea on Tuesday, Sept. 10, for the Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, murder of her mother, 60-year-old Doris Quispe, said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II

According to Scott Waters of the Rockland County DA's Office, around 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 11, 2022, Stony Point Police responded to a call of a stabbing in progress. When officers arrived, they heard yelling from within the home.

Officers then entered the home and found Quispe lying face down in the middle of the hallway on the second floor of the residence in a pool of blood and Mora being restrained by her husband at the end of the hallway.

Quispe was pronounced dead on the scene from her injuries, which included a slashed throat and stab wound to the back, Waters said.

Waters said Mora was detained and transported to headquarters for questioning. Detectives conducted a comprehensive investigation into the murder, which revealed that the stabbing was witnessed by Mora's husband, who was on the phone with 911 during the fight that occurred just before and during the stabbing.

The investigation revealed Mora used two kitchen knives to inflict fatal wounds to her mother, Waters said.

Walsh said, “The defendant in this case engaged in a heinous act of senseless violence that resulted in the death of her mother. She now faces the full consequences for her actions under the law with a lengthy prison term."

Mora was remanded to Rockland County Jail and will be sentenced in December.

