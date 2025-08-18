Stony Point Man Smashes Car Window, Steals Wallet At NY Country Club, Police Say

The incident happened around 3:25 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, at the Westchester Country Club in Harrison, when an employee’s vehicle was broken into and a wallet taken, the Harrison Police Department said on Monday, Aug. 18.

Investigators quickly developed a suspect description and found 59-year-old Jesse Foote, of Stony Point, driving his vehicle on the Palisades Parkway later that afternoon. Officers pulled him over without incident and took him into custody.

A search of Foote’s vehicle recovered proceeds from the theft, police said.

Foote is now facing charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree grand larceny, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

