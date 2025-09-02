Stony Point Burglary Arrest: Suspect Accused Of Second Break-In Nanuet, Police Say (Update)

Christopher Pascale, age 46, of West Nyack, was arrested Monday, Aug. 25, after police say he broke into restaurants in both Stony Point and Nanuet, prying open registers and stealing cash, as Daily Voice reported.

According to Clarkstown Police, officers first responded to a burglary report at around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 20, at Posa Posa Pizzeria & Restaurant located at 121 Rockland Plaza in Nanuet. Employees reported that someone had pried open the front counter cash drawer and taken an undisclosed amount of money.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage, which police say showed Pascale forcing his way in through the back door just after 2 a.m. Once inside, he allegedly broke into the register and left with cash before fleeing.

Investigators noted that the method matched a burglary just days later at a Stony Point restaurant, where Pascale is accused of forcing open a cash register with a screwdriver and stealing between $300 and $500.

Working together, detectives from Clarkstown, Stony Point, and the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office identified Pascale and tracked him to the Stony Point Budget Motor Inn, where he was arrested without incident.

In connection with the Nanuet burglary, Pascale is now facing additional charges, including third-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny, both felonies, along with misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief, possession of burglar’s tools, and criminal possession of stolen property.

He is scheduled to return to Clarkstown Justice Court at a later date.

