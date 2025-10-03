Stony Point Auto Lender To Pay $120K After Unlawfully Repossessing Servicemembers’ Cars: Feds

New City Funding Corp., headquartered in Stony Point, violated the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA) by repossessing vehicles without first obtaining the court orders required under the law, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced earlier this week.

As part of a settlement announced on Monday, Sept. 29, the company will pay $60,000 in compensation to four servicemembers whose vehicles were repossessed and an additional $60,000 civil penalty to the United States. The company must also provide information about other repossessions and compensate any additional servicemembers whose rights were violated.

Under the agreement, each of the four servicemembers identified to date will receive $15,000 plus any lost equity in their vehicles with interest, and New City will also take steps to repair their credit. Similar compensation will be provided to any additional servicemembers identified in the ongoing review.

New City Funding provides auto loans to New Yorkers who are often unable to secure financing through traditional lenders.

The case was handled by the Civil Rights Unit of the US Attorney’s Office’s Civil Division and the Justice Department’s Housing and Civil Enforcement Section.

Servicemembers who believe their rights have been violated under the SCRA are encouraged to contact their nearest Armed Forces Legal Assistance Program Office.

