Stillborns, Organs From Harvard Sold Across State Lines: DOJ Secures Guilty Plea

Joshua Taylor, 46, of Wernersville, admitted to transporting stolen human body parts across state lines and reselling them in Pennsylvania as part of a shocking, multi-year black-market operation.

The U.S. Department of Justice says the body parts—meant for education and medical research—were transported from Massachusetts to New Hampshire and then into Pennsylvania, where they were resold.

Stolen Remains Included Organs, Skin, Stillborn Babies

Taylor admitted to purchasing human remains between 2018 and 2022, knowing they had been stolen. He transported them to Pennsylvania and sold them to others, including Jeremy Pauley of Bloomsburg, a former museum curator who stored the body parts in buckets and later pleaded guilty in federal court.

The defendant received the remains from Harvard morgue manager Cedric Lodge and passed them along to Pauley in a disturbing supply chain of stolen cadaver parts, according to the DOJ.

The remains included organs, skin, and the bodies of stillborn infants, investigators said.

Harvard Morgue Manager At Center Of Case

Federal authorities say Cedric Lodge, the former manager of Harvard’s Anatomical Gifts Program, stole the remains before their scheduled cremation. He and his wife, Denise Lodge, allegedly sold the parts from their home in Goffstown, New Hampshire. Some buyers in the ring, including Taylor, transported them directly into Pennsylvania.

Deals were made via cellphone and social media, investigators said.

Body Parts Discovered In PA Basement

In June 2022, police in East Pennsboro Township found 5-gallon buckets filled with human remains inside a Cumberland County home. The discovery included brains, hearts, livers, lungs, skin, and teeth, all linked back to the trafficking ring.

Pauley, the buyer in that case, previously pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and stolen property charges. He also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor abuse of a corpse in state court and was sentenced to two years of probation. His federal sentencing is still pending.

Arkansas Mortuary Theft Linked To PA Sales

Authorities also connected the ring to Candace Chapman Scott, who stole remains—including stillborn babies—from an Arkansas mortuary and shipped them to Pennsylvania. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison in federal court earlier this year.

Others In The Trafficking Network

Several other co-defendants have entered guilty pleas:

Matthew Lampi – Sentenced to 15 months

Angelo Pereyra – Sentenced to 18 months

Denise Lodge – Awaiting sentencing

Andrew Ensanian – Awaiting sentencing

The Berks County man now faces up to 10 years in prison. Sentencing will be determined by federal guidelines.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alisan Martin and was investigated by the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and East Pennsboro Township Police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.