Stewart’s ‘Give A Pint, Get A Pint’ Campaign Draws Thousands With Sweet Summer Deal

More than 10,000 generous donors rolled up their sleeves in June for the 10th annual Give A Pint, Get A Pint campaign—an effort between Stewart’s Shops and the American Red Cross of Eastern New York.

The math? 10,479 blood donations, including 745 first-timers, resulting in enough blood to help 30,000 patients in need, the convenience store chain announced.

As a cherry on top, each donor received a free pint of Stewart’s prepackaged ice cream or gelato, redeemable at any participating shop. Vanilla? Chocolate chip? Peanut butter pandemonium? Heroes had options.

Launched in 2016, the campaign has now scooped up over 115,000 total donations across 30 counties in New York—proving that when it comes to kindness, this region knows how to churn it out.

And yes, Stewart’s iconic Flavor the Cow mascot made an appearance during the kickoff event.

You can learn more information about becoming a blood donor on the American Red Cross of Eastern New York website.

