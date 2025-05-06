Stephen A. Smith Will Be Getting Murdered On NBC's Law & Order: When To Watch

Spoiler Alert: Smith plays a tough-love sports agent named Ted Hunter who is found stabbed to death on the next episode of NBC's Law & Order. It premieres Thursday, May 8 at 8 p.m.

In a description of the episode, the 21st of the show's 24th season, NBC says the murder leaves the squad "with a trail of suspects who wanted him gone; despite a wealth of evidence, Price and Maroun worry that a lack of motive will tank their case."

Smith has described Law & Order as one of his all-time favorite shows.

The 57-year-old Smith, a Bronx native who hosts the daily First Take show on ESPN, has also been wearing a new hat of late. He's added political commentator to his repertoire, and has even been mentioned by some as a possible Democratic candidate for president in 2028.

Asked about that by CNN's Jake Tapper in a recent interview, Smith said, "'Do I believe I could win? You're damn right."

