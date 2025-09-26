Steering Failures Force Recall Of 115K Trucks As Ford's Safety Problems Grow

Ford issued the recall for about 115,539 pickups built between February 2019 and September 2020, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration notice published on Monday, Sept. 22. The issue affects F-250, F-350, and F-450 trucks from the model years 2020 and 2021.

The pickups have a faulty steering column upper shaft that can separate while driving.

"A steering column upper shaft separation may result in a loss of steering, which could increase the risk of a crash," the recall report said.

Ford traced the defect to a supplier design flaw that failed to meet anti-pull-apart load standards. The company said there are no warning lights or messages to alert drivers before a failure occurs.

According to the NHTSA, Ford had logged three vehicle owner complaints, seven warranty claims, three field reports, and four customer hotline calls connected to the issue as of Thursday, Sept. 11. The automaker said it's not aware of any crashes or injuries.

Dealers will inspect the steering column and either repair or replace the part for free. Interim owner notifications will be mailed starting Monday, Oct. 6, with full remedy letters expected to go out in late December.

This is the latest recall in a string of problems for Ford in 2025.

Earlier in September, Ford recalled nearly 102,000 Taurus cars because a piece of door trim can fall off while driving. In August, the company flagged more than 355,000 pickups for dashboard failures and about 312,000 vehicles for brake assist problems.

Ford's recall-related costs topped $540 million in the second quarter of 2025. It also faces an estimated $3 billion annual hit from President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Vehicle identification numbers related to the recall are searchable through Ford's online OASIS system or by calling 1-866-436-7332.

