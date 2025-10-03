Statewide Burn Ban Issued In NY As Fire Risk Rises Amid Dry Conditions

The ban, which went into effect on Thursday, Oct. 2 and will continue through Wednesday, Oct. 15, prohibits most outdoor fires, including brush burning, debris disposal, campfires, and open cooking fires, Hochul's office announced.

Small, contained fires, such as backyard fire pits or campfires less than three feet high and four feet wide, remain permitted, as do small cooking fires. Burning garbage or leaves is illegal year-round.

The ban follows “high” fire danger faced by much of the state, particularly in the Southern Tier, Lake Ontario Plains, St. Lawrence, Adirondacks, High Peaks, and Upper Hudson Champlain regions. In those areas, fine fuels ignite readily, and fires can quickly spread from causes such as unattended campfires.

The Hudson Valley, Long Island, and most of the Capital Region currently face moderate fire danger, while Saratoga County is at a high fire risk as of Friday, Oct. 3.

Since the beginning of August, Forest Rangers have responded to 64 wildland fires statewide, officials said.

Officials said that much of New York currently faces drought conditions. Twelve counties in the Adirondack and Southern Tier regions are under a drought warning, while the rest of the state — except New York City and Westchester County — remains under a drought watch.

Officials are also urging New Yorkers to conserve water by reducing lawn watering, fixing leaks, washing only full loads of laundry or dishes, and using brooms instead of hoses to clean driveways and sidewalks.

The governor also noted that 14 New York Forest Rangers and staff recently returned from assignments in Idaho, Montana, and Washington, where they assisted in battling large wildfires.

The state will reassess conditions before Oct. 15 to decide whether the burn ban will be lifted or extended.

