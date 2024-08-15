State Trooper From Region Suspended Without Pay After Being Accused Of Robbery

The arrest occurred in Sullivan County in the village of Liberty on Tuesday, Aug. 13, for an incident in 2023.

According to Beau Duffy, director of Public Information for the State Police, Trooper Christopher DiBartolo, age 47, was charged following an investigation into an incident that occurred outside a Liberty home in which he took personal property from the victim, who was known to him, while on duty, causing damage.

DiBartolo was charged with:

Felony robbery

Criminal mischief

Official misconduct

He was arraigned in the Town of Liberty Court and released on his own recognizance until the next court date scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 27.

DiBartolo has been suspended from his position without pay.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.