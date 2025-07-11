State Department Urges 'Increased Caution' If Traveling To These 3 Countries

The new Level 2 travel advisories for the Dominican Republic, India, and Mozambique warn American citizens to exercise increased caution when visiting these countries due to risks ranging from crime to terrorism.

Travel advisories from the US government are issued on a four-level scale, with Level 1 urging normal precautions and Level 4 indicating a "do not travel" recommendation.

The latest Level 2 alerts reflect safety concerns that, while not prohibitive, call for vigilance.

In the Dominican Republic, violent crime — including robbery, homicide, and sexual assault — remains a concern even in areas with heavy police presence.

Tourists are advised not to display signs of wealth or agree to meet strangers in isolated areas.

In India, travelers are warned about crime, terrorism, and regional security challenges.

Violent crimes, including sexual assault, have occurred at tourist sites. Terror attacks may occur without warning and target crowded public areas.

US government personnel must receive special authorization to travel to some rural regions, particularly in the east and northeast. Certain devices, such as satellite phones, are illegal and can result in serious penalties.

In Mozambique, threats include violent crime, civil unrest, health infrastructure challenges, and terrorism.

Travelers are advised to avoid certain northern areas entirely due to active terrorist activity. Protests can erupt without notice and sometimes turn violent, disrupting transit or border access.

Travelers are encouraged to review advisories at travel.state.gov and enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive alerts and facilitate assistance in emergencies.

State Department Advisory Levels

To help travelers assess international safety risks, the US government uses the following four-level system:

Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions

Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Level 4: Do Not Travel

You can check the latest updates at travelmaps.state.gov.

