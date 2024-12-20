State Assemblyman's Rockland County Home Broken Into By Masked Intruders

McGowan, who represents Orangetown and Ramapo, said he and his wife, Christine, were sleeping when their barking dogs woke him up and caused him to discover the intruders.

He encountered "multiple individuals in the home brandishing what appeared to be a crowbar," he added.

McGowan said he was able to chase them off and call the police.

"This experience was terrifying and alarming, to say the least, but no one was injured, and nothing was stolen," McGowan said. "We are so very grateful for this outcome, especially with Christine being eight months pregnant."

The Orangetown Police and the Rockland County Sheriff's Office responded quickly, he said.

“This is an active investigation and, as such, I cannot disclose everything at this time," McGowan said. "However, I believe it’s important for everyone to be on alert."

A former Rockland prosecutor, McGowan said he understands crime is present in every community. However, the experience struck a new chord and made him and his wife more aware that anyone, at any time, can become a victim of a crime.

“I urge everyone, especially during this holiday season, to take reasonable precautions to protect yourselves, your loved ones, your property, and your homes," he added."

He thanked his dogs for their loyalty and protection: "Listen to your dogs; it can make all the difference in the world."

