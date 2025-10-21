Starbucks Reveals Date For Red Cup Day In 2025

The coffeehouse giant said its Red Cup Day will return on Thursday, Nov. 13. Customers who buy any handcrafted holiday beverage on that day will receive a free reusable red cup at participating locations, while supplies last.

The promotion applies to favorites like the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, and Iced Sugar Cookie Latte. The beverages are part of Starbucks' holiday menu, which will launch on Thursday, Nov. 6.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Oct. 20, Starbucks called Red Cup Day a "beloved tradition."

"We're getting 'Back to Starbucks' this holiday season, investing in staffing to bring Red Cup Day to life," the company posted. "More of our baristas will be in stores to greet customers, craft delightful beverages, and spread holiday cheer. We'll see you then! ☕🎄"

The return of Red Cup Day follows a challenging fall for the Seattle-based chain. Starbucks recently announced plans to cut about 900 jobs and close more than 100 cafés across North America.

Starbucks has seen six straight quarters of declining same-store sales, with its next earnings report scheduled for release on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

