Starbucks Launching Protein Drinks To Reverse Sales Slump: When They're Available

The coffeehouse chain officially announced the addition of Protein Lattes and Protein Cold Foam to its North American menu in a news release on Tuesday, Sept. 2. The new drinks will be available starting on Sunday, Sept. 29.

Starbucks said the 16-ounce beverages will deliver 15 to 36 grams of protein.

"As we continue to get back to Starbucks, we're focused on modernizing our menu with innovative, relevant, and hype-worthy products that will resonate with our customers," said global chief brand officer Tressie Leiberman. "Our new protein beverages tap into the growing consumer demand for protein in an innovative, premium, and delicious way that only Starbucks can deliver."

Protein Cold Foam, which can be added to any cold beverage, adds about 15 grams of protein per grande drink. It will be offered in flavors like banana, vanilla, chocolate, matcha, salted caramel, and brown sugar, with pumpkin and pecan available seasonally.

The lattes, made with protein-boosted milk, will provide 27 to 36 grams of protein per grande while keeping the same bold flavor and smooth texture as traditional lattes.

"In July, Starbucks started testing protein beverages through the Starting 5 innovation program — a program that tests products in five coffeehouses and gathers feedback from baristas and customers before rolling out to more stores," the company said. "Protein Cold Foams are the first breakthrough innovation built and tested with the Starting 5 approach."

Customers will also be able to add protein-boosted 2% milk to any drink that uses milk. That will give an extra 12 to 16 grams of protein without added sugar.

The protein drinks are Starbucks' latest effort to update its menu and strengthen its business. The chain has reported six straight quarters of declining comparable sales.

CEO Brian Niccol said Starbucks had a "record-breaking" sales week in the US, fueled by the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte on Tuesday, Aug. 26.

"Our success is a direct result of your hard work, your relentless focus on excellence, and your commitment to craft, quality, and exceptional customer service," Niccol said in a message on Monday, Sept. 1. "With Green Apron Service, we've invested significantly more partner hours in our coffeehouses. And you are making great use of those additional hours, adding more partners to shifts where they are needed most."

The launch comes as Starbucks works to win back traffic with refreshed drinks and redesigned cafés under its "Back to Starbucks" strategy. Other recent additions include coconut water cold brews, sugar-free matcha, and eliminating the upcharge for non-dairy milk.

According to a 2025 survey from the International Food Information Council, 70% of Americans say they're trying to consume protein daily.

