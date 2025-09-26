Starbucks Closing 35 Stores In NY, Including In Hudson Valley, Capital Region: Here's Where

The company confirmed this week that it will close locations in the Westchester County communities of Chappaqua, Bronxville, and New Rochelle, as well as one at 563 New Scotland Ave. in Albany, along with more than two dozen other stores across New York.

The Chappaqua shop is one of Westchester’s most recognizable Starbucks. According to The Guardian, it was a regular stop for Bill and Hillary Clinton after they moved to the hamlet in 1999. The outlet reported in 2016 that many locals remembered the former president ordering decaf coffee or tea and "holding court for an hour or more on the politics of the day or reliving issues of presidency, almost as if he never left the White House."

In addition to the Chappaqua and Albany stores, Starbucks is also closing its Wykagyl location in New Rochelle, as well as other cafés across New York City, Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island.

The stores are all listed as CLOSED starting on Sunday, Sept. 28, on the Starbucks website.

The closures come as Starbucks eliminates about 900 jobs and downsizes roughly 1 percent of its North American cafés, more than 100 locations, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. CEO Brian Niccol said the moves are part of the company’s “Back to Starbucks” plan to reverse slumping sales and improve customer service, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Niccol said Starbucks is offering workers severance packages and, in some cases, jobs at nearby stores. The company is also revamping menus, investing in new equipment, and redesigning cafés to encourage customers to stay longer.

Starbucks will finish 2025 with nearly 18,300 North American locations, down slightly from earlier in the year.

New York Starbucks Closures:

29 Park Place, Bronxville;

2 South Greeley Ave., Chappaqua;

1270-80 North Ave. (Wykagyl), New Rochelle;

563 New Scotland Ave., Albany;

182 Fort Greene Pl. & Hanson Pl., Brooklyn;

625 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn;

111 University Pl., Manhattan;

510 Sixth Ave., Manhattan;

145 Third Ave., Manhattan;

750 Sixth Ave., Manhattan;

871 Eighth Ave., Manhattan;

2252 Broadway, Manhattan;

156 W. 52nd St. (Pickup), Manhattan;

230 Varick St., Manhattan;

219 First Ave., Manhattan;

21-03A Broadway, Astoria, Queens;

3 Flushing Ave., Brooklyn Navy Yard;

395 Flatbush Ave. Extension, Brooklyn;

578 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn;

309 Gold St., Brooklyn;

969 First Ave., Manhattan;

393 Third Ave., Manhattan;

261 Fifth Ave., Manhattan;

11 East 59th St., Manhattan;

245 East 80th St., Manhattan;

1488 Third Ave., Manhattan;

405 Broadway, Manhattan;

372 Greenwich St., Manhattan;

159 Columbus Ave. (Pickup), Manhattan;

284 Saint Nicholas Ave., Manhattan;

140 West St., Manhattan;

330 W. 34th St., Manhattan;

444 Broadway, Manhattan;

550 W. 145th St., Manhattan;

360 Lexington Ave., Manhattan.

