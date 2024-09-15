Stanley-Branded Kids Garden Sets Sold At Costco Subject To Recall For Lead Poisoning Hazard

An alert was issued by federal officials this week advising that 459,200 "Stanley Jr. Kids Wheelbarrow and 7-piece Garden Sets" that were exclusively sold at the wholesale giant between February and June this year before the defect was discovered.

According to the CPSC, the painted long hoe and rake of the recalled garden set contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard to children.

Officials noted that "lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues."

The Stanley Jr. Kids Wheelbarrow and 7-piece Garden Set includes a wheelbarrow, apron, gloves, rake, hoe and hand tools. Inside the kit, the wheelbarrow has a white label on the bottom that states “Red Toolbox” and the manufacturing date of 12.2023.

Officials made note that the recalled long hoe and rake have a yellow-painted long wooden handle with the words “Stanley Jr.” painted in black. The hoe and rake are black-painted metal.

Only the long hoe and rake in the set are included in this recall.

There have been no reports of any injuries or incidents regarding the recalled toys.

CPSC says that Costco will be contacting any known purchasers directly.

