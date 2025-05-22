Southwest's New Carry-On Rule Targets Fire Risks: Here's What's Changing

Southwest will begin a new policy requiring portable charging devices to be kept in plain sight on Wednesday, May 28. Power banks in use during flights can't be stashed in carry-ons or overhead bins.

The rule aims to reduce the risk of mid-air fires caused by overheating battery packs, which have become a growing concern for airlines.

"Southwest will introduce a first-in-industry safety policy on May 28 requiring customers to keep portable charging devices visible while in use during flight," Southwest said in a statement to ABC News. "Using portable charging devices while stored in a bag or overhead bin will no longer be permitted. Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of its customers and employees."

There have been 22 lithium-ion battery-related incidents on flights so far in 2025, according to data from the Federal Aviation Administration. That follows 89 cases in 2024 and is more than double the 39 incidents reported in 2020.

Travelers may have already seen the update through Southwest's app. The airline is the first in the US to ban the use of power banks while stored in baggage, but international carriers have already taken action.

Airlines in South Korea banned overhead bin storage of chargers earlier in 2025 after a fire aboard an Air Busan flight in January. The flames broke through the plane's roof, forcing all 176 passengers to evacuate, the Associated Press reported.

Korean airlines now require power banks to be sealed in plastic bags or have ports covered with tape to prevent them from touching metal. Singapore Airlines and Thai Airways have banned the charging of power banks or using them for other devices on flights.

Lithium battery fires have also disrupted US flights.

In July 2024, a smoking laptop inside a bag led to a plane evacuation before a Miami-bound flight left San Francisco. A flight to Orlando, Florida, made an emergency landing in March 2023 after a battery caught fire in an overhead compartment.

The Transportation Security Administration has banned lithium-powered devices from checked bags, but they're allowed in carry-on luggage. The FAA said travelers should keep electronic devices nearby and notify flight crews immediately if a device begins overheating, swelling, or smoking.

The policy change will come on the same day Southwest officially ends its famous "Bags Fly Free" perk for most customers.

