‘SOS Mode’: Verizon Outage Leaves Thousands Without Service In Major US Cities

Thousands of Verizon customers fell victim to a nationwide service outage that disrupted cell and data service in many of the country's major cities.

The outage was reported by Downdetector, which identified outages across major US cities that included New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, and other localities.

Downdetector, reports of Verizon outages peaked around mid-day on Saturday, with many users experiencing their phones stuck in "SOS mode," indicating emergency call-only status with no normal network connectivity.

According to reports, the outage largely affected Verizon's cellular service, leaving some users stuck in the dark.

"Happened about 5 minutes after I upgraded my phone, the store employees are saying it's a national outage with no repair ETA," one user posted on Reddit.

Verizon support also took to social media to address the issue.

"Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the software issue that has been impacting many wireless customers in the South," a spokesperson for the company wrote.

"If you are outside of this area and are experiencing similar issues, please send us a private message so we can collect your information and provide the additional details to our network team as they are actively working on it."

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

