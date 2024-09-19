Social Media Post Leads To Lockout Of Hudson Valley School

The incident occurred in Orange County early Thursday, Sept. 19, in Chester.

According to Chester Police Chief Daniel Doellinger, officers responded to the Chester Academy after a student reported having seen a threat of violence posted on social media.

The Chief said students were arriving at the school and were held on the buses in the parking lot.

Doellinger said the school was placed on lockout and moved to a hold-in-place. Police explosives detection K9 teams from multiple law enforcement agencies responded and swept the building, but nothing was found.

The students are now back in the building, and the school has resumed a normal schedule.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

