Soap Star Kate Mansi Duped By Fake Amy Poehler Podcast Invite: ‘Bad Birthday Gift’

The "Days of Our Lives" and "General Hospital" actress took to TikTok to admit that she had been targeted by scammers and to warn others to be wary of fraudsters.

"So... I just logged in for my pre-interview call with Amy Poehler for her podcast... After they reached out to me on my birthday and said they wanted me to be on as a guest," she said in the video.

"I was so excited... I couldn't believe Amy Poehler wanted to talk to me. I figured she might just be a 'General Hospital' fan."

"This is so embarrassing."

Mansi called the experience "heartbreaking."

"I just logged on for the pre-call, and it was definitely a scam," she continued in the nearly two-minute video. "So I am heartbroken and also if anyone gets an email from a Jake at Amy Poehler‘s 'Good Hang' production company podcast asking to be interviewed, do not respond.”

She added that she is "probably going to have a good cry about this," and said that if Poehler did want to speak with her, she is game.

She also thanked her team for making room in her schedule, and preparing her hair and makeup in advance of the podcast appearance that never happened.

"What an idiot. Yeah, I don't know what to say. They used the logos, my publicist and team even had some questions, which is why we asked for the pre-call."

"But it was astonishing... None of us saw this coming."

"Anyway. Be careful out there guys. And everyone that helped me move things around this week, I'm sorry. What a bad, backwards birthday gift to give me."

