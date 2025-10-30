SNAP Cuts: $110K Put Into Emergency Relief For Families In Need In Hudson Valley

The City of Newburgh and the City of Middletown both announced this week that they are reallocating federal funds to provide emergency aid for families that may be hit hardest by the loss of food benefits.

In Newburgh, the City Council approved $100,000 in emergency funding to create a one-time relief program offering $150 grocery store gift cards to nearly 700 local households that were receiving SNAP assistance. The initiative will use money from the city’s federal Community Development Block Grant funds.

"The Newburgh City Council will not sit idly by while vulnerable children, seniors, and families are placed at risk of hunger," said Mayor Torrance Harvey, who added, "The City Council is stepping up to do what we can with the resources available to us."

City officials said priority will be given to families and seniors at the highest risk of hunger. Details on eligibility and distribution will be announced in the coming days.

The city is also exploring ways to expand the effort through private donations and community partnerships.

Meanwhile, in Middletown, Mayor Joseph DeStefano announced that the city will reallocate $10,000 in existing federal funds to provide short-term emergency relief for about 200 local families affected by the SNAP cutoff.

"With the upcoming cutoff of benefits for many of our residents, we must act quickly, responsibly, and compassionately," DeStefano said.

DeStefano said the city will post clear guidelines for eligibility and distribution to ensure a fair and transparent process. While the initial funding is limited, he called the initiative “an important step” toward protecting residents during a time of uncertainty.

"We hope to continue this program as often as funding allows and SNAP benefits are cut off. We will be pursuing additional resources to expand the relief effort, and if members of the community or local businesses would like to donate, we welcome their partnership," DeStefano added.

Both cities emphasized that the programs are temporary stopgaps, but they hope to set an example for other municipalities across the Hudson Valley to take similar action as residents brace for the financial strain caused by the federal benefit suspension.

