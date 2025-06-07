S'more, Please! McDonald's Unveils Summer-Ready McFlurry With Hershey'S Twist

The fast-food giant announced that it will be introducing the HERSHEY’S S’mores McFlurry, just in time to "gather around the campfire because summer just got sweeter."

"Our newest McFlurry flavor made with our classic vanilla soft serve, blended with HERSHEY’S Milk Chocolate, graham crackers and marshmallows – perfect for making the hot days a little cooler," the company posted.

The announcement comes on the heels of McDonald's bringing back the fan-favorite snack wrap.

"Whether you’re looking to grab a sweet snack before lounging around the campfire or looking to satisfy your summer craving, the HERSHEY’S S’mores McFlurry will be your go-to summer dessert," officials stated.

"And while you’re at it, grab one for a friend – you know what they say, the “s’more” the merrier!"

The new McFlurry will be available nationwide beginning on Tuesday, June 10 for a limited time at McDonald's locations across the country.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.