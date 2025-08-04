Smoky Skies: Canadian Wildfires Mean Hazy Days Ahead

However, the skies won’t be the usual deep blue due to smoke drifting from raging wildfires in central Canada, starting on Monday, Aug. 4.

It will create a hazy appearance that may affect air quality amid a warming trend, according to AccuWeather.

While dry and sunny conditions are anticipated to linger in much of the Northeast, the mid-Atlantic faces a more uncertain forecast.

Meteorologists will keep a close eye on how moisture from the south interacts with the dry air, as it could signal a return to higher humidity and potential downpours later in the week.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

