Small Plane Crashes Into Home Near NY Airport (Developing)

A small plane crashed near Saratoga County Airport Friday morning, Oct. 31, sheriff's officials confirmed.

Saratoga County Airport

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
Email me

Emergency crews responded to the airport, located on Wyndham Way, around 11 a.m. for reports of a small aircraft crash, according to preliminary radio traffic.

The plane landed in the yard of a home on nearby Stone Church Road and one person was killed, Albany station WRGB reports

Photos on social media showed the tail end of a plane resting on a driveway. It was not immediately clear whether anyone else was injured, or what caused the crash. 

Additional details were expected to be released at a press conference, scheduled for noon Friday. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

