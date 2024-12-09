Six Years After Rockland County Teen Was Gunned Down, Police Still Asking For Help

Nicholas Jasiel, of Nanuet, was shot and killed as a result of a confrontation that took place on Dwight Avenue in Hillcrest on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

According to the Ramapo Police Department, Jasiel was found lying on the ground at the intersection of Dwight Avenue and Mallory Road following the confrontation.

The 2018 Clarkstown South High School graduate died two later at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.

The department said the investigation remains open, and it's once again requesting the public's assistance in bringing those responsible to justice.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Ramapo Police Department Investigations Division at 845-357-2400.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.