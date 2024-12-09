Light Rain Fog/Mist 45°

Six Years After Rockland County Teen Was Gunned Down, Police Still Asking For Help

Six years after a Hudson Valley 19-year-old was gunned downed and killed, police are still investigating and asking the public for help,

Ramapo Police are asking the public for assistance that will lead to the killer of Nicholas Jasiel of Nanuet.

Kathy Reakes
Nicholas Jasiel, of Nanuet, was shot and killed as a result of a confrontation that took place on Dwight Avenue in Hillcrest on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. 

According to the Ramapo Police Department, Jasiel was found lying on the ground at the intersection of Dwight Avenue and Mallory Road following the confrontation.

The 2018 Clarkstown South High School graduate died two later at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.

The department said the investigation remains open, and it's once again requesting the public's assistance in bringing those responsible to justice. 

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Ramapo Police Department Investigations Division at 845-357-2400. 

