Iconic Rock Star Bobby Whitlock Dies; Collaborated With Eric Clapton, George Harrison

Bobby Whitlock, the powerhouse singer, songwriter and keyboardist who helped found Derek and the Dominos, died after a brief illness early Sunday morning, Aug. 10.

He was 77 years old.

Whitlock “took his last breath at home in Texas, surrounded by family,” his “heartbroken” manager, Carol Kaye, told TMZ.

Born in Memphis on March 18, 1948, Whitlock came up amid the Stax Records scene, learning organ “peering over Booker T’s shoulder,” and became the label’s first white artist.

After stints with Delaney & Bonnie, his bond with Eric Clapton led to sessions on George Harrison’s 1970 triple album All Things Must Pass and, soon after, the formation of Derek and the Dominos.

On the Dominos’ landmark 1970 album Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs, Whitlock wrote or co-wrote seven of 14 tracks, including Tell the Truth and Why Does Love Got to Be So Sad?, and helped shape Bell Bottom Blues.

His gritty vocals and church-bred keyboards were central to the band’s sound during its brief, blazing run.

Whitlock released four solo albums in the 1970s, guested with artists including Dr. John and the Rolling Stones, then stepped away from music before returning in 1999.

In later years, he recorded and toured with his wife, musician CoCo Carmel, revisiting Dominos-era songs in intimate, acclaimed settings.

He is survived by Coco and children, Ashley Faye and Beau Elijah.

