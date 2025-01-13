Shots Fired Incident Leads To Dramatic Arrest Of Sullivan County Man: Police

Jaimuj Tomlinson, age 21, was arrested around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, following a dramatic foot pursuit on Broadway, said Lt. Mark Johnstone of the Monticello Police.

Johnstone said Officer Tyrus Walker spotted Tomlinson walking on Broadway and recognized him as a suspect in the 2024 shooting on Spring Street.

During that incident, Tomlinson allegedly fired at least eight rounds from a 9mm handgun, striking a residence and a parked vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Johnstone said that when officers approached Tomlinson, he fled on foot. Officer Walker deployed a taser, subduing him, but Tomlinson continued to resist and reached for his waistband.

Officers handcuffed him and recovered a loaded 9mm Glock with a 30-round magazine and a defaced serial number. Tomlinson was also found carrying 3.5 grams of crack cocaine, Johnstone said.

Tomlinson faces charges from the Sept. 2024 incident, including criminal possession of a weapon, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal mischief.

Following his arrest on Sunday, Jan. 12, he was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon, three counts of criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest.

Tomlinson was arraigned in the Village of Monticello Justice Court and remanded to Sullivan County Jail on $200,000 cash bail, $500,000 bond, or a $750,000 partially secured bond.

Monticello Police Chief David Lindsay praised the actions of Officers Walker and Castrejon, stating, “Both officers used their training skills and exercised only the minimal amount of force necessary to effect this arrest of this individual, who was actively resisting and in possession of a loaded firearm.”

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the operation.

